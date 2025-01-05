site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Coming off bench Saturday
Clarke is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Warriors on Saturday.
Clarke started against the Kings on Friday and finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and one block over 23 minutes. He'll come off the bench Saturday while Zach Edey returns to the starting five.
