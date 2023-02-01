Clarke will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

It appears coach Taylor Jenkins will continue to start Xavier Tillman against bigger centers and Clarke against smaller ones. Given the matchup with Portland against Jusuf Nurkic, Tillman is getting the nod over Clarke. In terms of workload, it may depend on gameflow, so there's a chance Clarke still ends up seeing significant action. It's a tough situation for fantasy managers to be in, but over the course of a week, things should balance out enough for Clarke to be worth rostering in normal-to-deep formats. Over the past four games with Steven Adams (knee) out, Clarke has averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.5 minutes while shooting an impressive 72.4 percent from the field.