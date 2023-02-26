Clarke will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
After two consecutive starts, Clarke heads back to the bench while Xavier Tillman gets the nod. In Clarke's past six games as a reserve, he's averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes.
