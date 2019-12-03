Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Considered week-to-week
Clarke is considered week-to-week with a sore left oblique and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Chicago.
The 23-year-old will miss his second straight contest after aggravating the hip injury during Sunday's win over the Timberwolves, and he's also likely to be out for Saturday's game versus the Jazz. Solomon Hill and Bruno Caboclo should see increased run while Clarke remains sidelined.
