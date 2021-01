Clarke recorded 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 118-107 win Wednesday at Minnesota.

Clarke has supplied good fantasy value as a backup starter in place of the injured Jaren Jackson (knee). The sophomore averaged 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds across his seven starts. However, Clarke is a short-term fantasy option whose value will probably decline once Jackson returns.