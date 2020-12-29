Clarke scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in a 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn on Monday.

In a game that saw more than 20 lead changes as it extended into overtime, the 24-year-old tallied the final lead change on a tip-in with 38.6 seconds remaining to secure the win for Memphis. Clarke hasn't started a game this season since a groin injury hampered the young forward in training camp. But with Ja Morant suffering an ankle injury on Monday as well as Jaren Jackson being sidelined, Clarke will likely see his minutes increase moving into January.