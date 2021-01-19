Clarke scored 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in a 108-104 win over Phoenix on Monday.

Clarke provided strong minutes in the second half, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and adding all three assists after halftime. The forward has registered double-digit point totals in all but two contests this season. Clarke has seen improvements across points, rebounds and assists this season, but none significant enough to match his increased playing time that's increased by over six minutes per game in his second year.