Clarke scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in a 94-92 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Clarke helped keep the game within striking distance for Memphis down the stretch, scoring four points in the final 1:27 to keep the deficit at three points. The 24-year-old has scored in the double digits in all but two games so far this season, and is averaging two more field-goal attempts per game than a season ago. Clarke is averaging less points in more minutes per game so far this season, but as he steps into a starting role, can make a significant difference for the two-win Grizzlies who are playing teams that weren't in the NBA bubble in four of their next five games.