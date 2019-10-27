Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Could play Sunday
Coach Taylor Jenkins hopes Clarke (back) will be able to play Sunday against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Clarke is officially considered questionable for Sunday's game after being added to the injury report with back soreness Saturday. The 23-year-old appears headed for a game-time decision.
