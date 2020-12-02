Clarke is a strong candidate to start at power forward at the beginning of the year since Jaren Jackson (knee) is still recovering, Mark Giannotto of The Commerical Appeal reports.

How long Jackson will be sidelined is unclear, but it will provide an excellent opportunity for Clarke to step into a big role early in the season. When seeing at least 24 minutes last season, Clarke averaged 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals. Even once Jackson returns, he could be eased back in to a full workload and might have to take games off. The situation makes Clarke a possible fantasy sleeper.