Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Dealing with sore hip
Clarke is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to left hip soreness.
If Clarke is forced to miss the game, it will be just his second second absence of the season. He's played between 18 and 26 minutes in each of his games. Solomon Hill could see an expanded role if Clarke misses the game.
