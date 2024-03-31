Clarke registered 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.

This was Clarke's second appearance of the season, as he's making his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in March last year, and while he might look a bit rusty due to the fact he spent almost an entire year without playing in The Association, the early signs have been quite encouraging. Clarke has scored in double digits in his two outings so far, shooting a combined 9-for-16 from the field while racking up nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 total minutes.