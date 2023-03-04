Clarke suffered a season-ending left Achilles tear during Friday's loss to the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a tough blow for the Grizzlies and Clarke, who just signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension in October. In his 19.5 minutes per game, the forward averaged 10.0 points on 65.6 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Achilles injuries can take up to a year or more to fully recover, so there's a chance we don't see Clarke again until close to next season's playoffs. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, Xavier Tillman and other frontcourt options.