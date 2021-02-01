Clarke has reached double-digits in scoring in eight consecutive games entering Monday's matchup against the Spurs.

After a shaky start to the season, Clarke has turned things around, to some degree, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 boards, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks over his last eight appearances. The bump in steals is nice, but Clarke is still shooting well below his rookie-season mark from the field (61.8% FG), as he sits at just 47.4 percent through 14 total games. Clarke is also under 30 percent from three, while shooting just 50 percent at the free throw line. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) likely to return sometime in February, Clarke could be set for a slight decrease in minutes, so he may be a player to consider moving in fantasy leagues.