Clarke logged 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 130-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

After managing only four double-doubles during the regular season, Clarke came through with another to begin the Grizzlies' postseason. The third-year center ended up playing more minutes Saturday than the ineffective Steven Adams, and including the Game 1 loss, Clarke is averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 boards, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.0 minutes over his last eight games. If Adams continues to struggle against Karl-Anthony Towns, Clarke could become a very important player for Memphis in the first round.