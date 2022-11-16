Clarke recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 33 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to New Orleans.
Steven Adams was ineffective and played only 13 minutes on the night, opening the door for Clarke to see a season-high workload and record his first double-double of the year. The fourth-year forward would likely need an injury to Adams to produce numbers like this on a consistent basis, however.
