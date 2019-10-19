Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Double-doubles in start
Clarke tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Clarke continues to see big minutes with Jonas Valanciunas (foot) on the sidelines. He has put together a nice preseason after what was a dominant summer league. There is still some doubt as to whether Valanciunas will be ready to start the season meaning Clarke could see decent playing time right out of the gate. Given the uncertainty, Clarke is just someone to take a flyer on with a last pick at this stage.
