Clarke accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.

After falling out of the rotation over the last two games, Clarke received 23 minutes off the bench to post his third double-double of the season. He finally got off the bench Wednesday thanks to Jaren Jackson resting due to return from injury management, so Clarke's playing time moving forward is not guaranteed. The second-year forward is not a reliable fantasy option while Memphis' frontcourt is at full strength.