Clarke (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Clarke has missed the last two games due to soreness in his calf, and he appears unlikely to play for a third-consecutive contest. Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks and Killian Tillie could all see slightly increased minutes if Clarke is sidelined again.
