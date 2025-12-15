default-cbs-image
Clarke (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

While it's unlikely that Clarke will play, simply receiving the doubtful tag can be considered a sign of progress. Clarke recently got in a practice with Memphis' G League affiliate, which is a big step in his rehab from knee surgery.

