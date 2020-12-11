Clarke (groin) is doubtful for the team's preseason opener against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Clarke is dealing with some groin soreness to kick off the 2020-21 season, and he may miss the team's preseason debut. If he does, his next chance to play would come Monday.
