Clarke (toe) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Clarke popped up on the injury report before Wednesday's contest due to toe soreness, and he'll wind up watching the game in street clothes. In his stead, Zach Edey and Jay Huff are likely to see an uptick in minutes. Clarke's next chance to play will come Friday at Golden State.
