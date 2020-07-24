Clarke posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage loss to the 76ers.

The time off didn't seem to bother Clarke, who continued his efficient scoring ways. During the regular season, Clarke had eight performances with at least 10 points on 80-plus percent shooting. The best of those was Feb. 12 against the Blazers, when Clarke posted 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting.