Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Efficient off the bench
Clarke chipped in 14 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes on Tuesday night, as Memphis beat Houston 121-110.
Clarke (thumb) was questionable earlier in the day, but instead saw significant run. The 24 minutes were the most Clarke has seen in January amidst a slight decrease in his playing time. The 14 points were also a high for the month. The rookie has shown that he is capable of booming and may be on the upswing. He is an intriguing buy-low candidate.
