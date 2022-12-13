Clarke is starting Monday's game against Atlanta, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Clarke draws the start at center in place of Steven Adams, who's out with an ankle injury. Clarke fared well in his last spot start, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes Dec. 4 against Detroit.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Strong performance Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Season-high 17 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Back in bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Sneaky double-double Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Double-double off bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Heads back to bench•