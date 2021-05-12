Clarke posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks.

Clarke has failed to live up to the expectations he set for himself as a rookie, but he was able to capture some of that magic Tuesday with both Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (back) sidelined. The performance marked Clarke's first game with at least 14 points since April 4.