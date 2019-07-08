Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Excels in professional debut
Clarke provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes during the Grizzlies' 87-75 win over the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
The 2019 first-round pick was making his first appearance after the NBA finished processing the draft night trade that conveyed his rights to the Grizzlies. Clarke certainly didn't disappoint, co-leading Memphis in scoring alongside Grayson Allen while also turning in a solid effort elsewhere. The big man from Gonzaga is expected to make an impact in the Grizzlies' frontcourt during his first season, and Sunday's debut lent credence to the notion he could be up to the task.
