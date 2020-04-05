Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Expected back when season resumes
Clarke (quadriceps) is expected to be available to play when the NBA resumes its season, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Clarke had already been on track to play before the regular season's initial end date in mid-April, so the fact that the season likely won't be resumed until mid-to-late June in a best-case scenario should provide the rookie with more than enough time to move past the right quadriceps injury. Once play resumes, Clarke will fill his familiar role as the Grizzlies' first big man off the bench. He's been one of the league's most efficient players this season, posting a 67.0 true shooting percentage to go along with averages of 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes per contest.
