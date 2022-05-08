Clarke accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 loss to Golden State.

Clarke posted his worst playoff stat line in the loss, and it marked his worst performance since early April. It was widely thought that Clarke would play a more significant role amid Dillon Brooks' (suspension) absence, but he only played 17 minutes and sank only one shot during blowout.