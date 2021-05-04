Clarke didn't play in either of Memphis' last two games, failing to leave the bench in coach's decisions on both occasions.

Jaren Jackson's return from meniscus surgery in late April was expected to have an effect on Clarke's playing time, but the second-year big man was still considered likely to hold down a spot on the second unit. Instead, Clarke has been bypassed on the depth chart by rookie Xavier Tillman, who has served as the fourth frontcourt option behind Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson and Jackson in losses Monday to the Knicks and Saturday to the Magic. Tillman has only averaged 12.5 minutes between those two games, so a meaningful role won't be there for Clarke if he somehow supplants Tillman in the pecking order before season's end.