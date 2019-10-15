Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Fills stat sheet in 20 minutes
Clarke recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-99 loss to the Hornets.
Clarke had a double-double by halftime and was simply sensational in this one. Jonas Valanciunas (foot) is expected to be ready to go for the regular season opener next Wednesday. However, Clarke just proved he can fill up the box score in limited minutes, and he may very well draw a couple more starts in the final two preseason tilts.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Available to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Near double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Excels in professional debut•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Selected 21st overall•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times