Clarke recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-99 loss to the Hornets.

Clarke had a double-double by halftime and was simply sensational in this one. Jonas Valanciunas (foot) is expected to be ready to go for the regular season opener next Wednesday. However, Clarke just proved he can fill up the box score in limited minutes, and he may very well draw a couple more starts in the final two preseason tilts.