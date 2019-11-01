Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Game-time call Saturday
Clarke is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a back injury.
Clarke was also considered questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, but he was ultimately able to play, and he was absent from the injury report Tuesday. His status will become more clear closer to tipoff.
