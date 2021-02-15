Clarke (calf) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Kings, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Clarke missed the last four games due to right calf soreness, but he has a chance to return against Sacramento. If he's active, he'll come off the bench with Kyle Anderson starting at power forward once again.
