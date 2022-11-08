Clarke is starting Monday's game against the Celtics, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Clarke enters the starting lineup in place of Steven Adams, who was ruled out Monday due to an ankle injury. This marks Clarke's first start of the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Blocks three shots in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: May have injured hand Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Back on track in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores season-high 13•