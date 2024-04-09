Clarke is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs.
Clarke will replace Maozinha Pereira (contract expired) in the starting five Tuesday. Clarke has made five appearances since returning from a torn Achilles and is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.4 minutes.
