Clarke will not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder due to rest purposes.

Clarke is coming off a terrific outing Monday night where he had 16 points and 12 rebounds in just 20 minutes of play. He'll now get Wednesday night off before likely appearing in the team's final preseason game Friday in San Antonio. Bruno Caboclo and Ivan Rabb a slight bump in minutes with Clark sidelined.

