Clarke had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

The Grizzlies were able to keep it close against one of the best teams in the league but ultimately came up short, snapping a three-game losing streak. Clarke was coming off of a strong all-around effort in Wednesday's win over the Thunder, when he posted eight points, nine boards, two assists, two steals and five blocks. On the whole, though, Clark has been a bit of a disappointment in Year 2, mostly failing to take advantage of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s (knee) longer-than-expected absence.