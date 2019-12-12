Clarke made his return to action Wednesday night against the Suns and had 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks.

Clarke picked up right where he left off before a hip injury cost him the previous four games. The rookie has been among the most well-rounded players in the 2019 class, and he entered the week as the top overall fantasy rookie in some formats.