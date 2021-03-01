Clarke had 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in Sunday's blowout win over Houston.

The Grizzlies pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back on their way to a 49-point victory. In 21 minutes, Clarke matched his season high in rebounds and put up his first double-double since mid-January.