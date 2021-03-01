Clarke had 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in Sunday's blowout win over Houston.
The Grizzlies pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back on their way to a 49-point victory. In 21 minutes, Clarke matched his season high in rebounds and put up his first double-double since mid-January.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Nets 12 points in return as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Efficient showing in return•