Clarke (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.
Clarke has missed Memphis' past two games due to a calf issue, but he's good to go Friday. With Zach Edey (concussion) back in the mix as well, however, Clarke will likely have to share reserve frontcourt minutes with Jay Huff off the Grizzlies' bench.
