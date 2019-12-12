Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Good to go Wednesday
Clarke (hip) will play Wednesday against the Suns.
Clarke has been cleared to return following a four-game absence due to a left hip injury. Prior to getting hurt, the rookie posted averages of 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.2 minutes per game. Clarke's return will likely cut into Solomon Hill's playing time.
