Clarke had eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clarke led the Grizzlies with 10 rebounds but once again failed to reach any great heights. With Jaren Jackson back in the equation, Clarke's exact role is seeming one of mediocrity. Despite the clear talent, it appears he is now safe to move on from in standard formats.