Clarke scored six points (3-4 FG) with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 127-112 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Clarke had a great game on the glass but failed to record a double-double thanks to only four shot attempts. The forward is the team's third leading rebounder this season and continues to see solid playing time in his second season. Clarke hasn't been scoring as much of late, averaging just 9.3 points per game over his last seven games. One reason could be that he has been slightly less aggressive from three, making just three shots from distance over that span.