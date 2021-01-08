Clarke scored 14 points (7-11 FG) and added nine rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 94-90 loss to Cleveland.
Clarke has now posted at least 12 points in three of his four starts this season and reached a new seasonal peak in rebounds with the effort. He's now averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Contributes late in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Joins starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Contributes 16 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Will come off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable for Thursday•