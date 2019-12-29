Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Hands out career-high five assists
Clarke tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to the Nuggets.
Clarke played well off the bench once again, staking his claim for additional playing time. His aerial body control is simply amazing and adds to what is a well-rounded fantasy game. Solomon Hill continues to see minutes at the four despite offering very little. Perhaps Clarke is still being bothered by his oblique injury but he certainly doesn't appear limited. He is already a 12-team option and should his playing time increase, he would become a must-roster player.
