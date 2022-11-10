Clarke will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
With Steven Adams (ankle) rejoining the lineup following a one-game absence, Clarke will shift back to a reserve role. The big man has scored in double figures in three straight games, so he'll look to extend the streak to four in a bench role Wednesday.
