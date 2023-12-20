Clarke (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to make his season debut around the NBA All-Star break, which begins Feb. 16, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Clarke has yet to make season debut after tearing his left Achilles in March of 2023 and undergoing surgery. However, he posted a story on his personal Instagram on Wednesday, showing him making a "rehab milestone" by dunking a basketball. With Steven Adams (knee) out for the season, Clarke could carve out a sizable role for himself in Memphis' rotation when he returns.