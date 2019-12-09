Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Hoping to return this week
Coach Taylor Jenkins said he hopes to have Clarke (hip) back within the next week, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Clarke is on track to miss a fourth straight game Monday due to oblique soreness, though he's trending in the right direction after participating in the team's pregame shootaround. The rookie big man should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns, with a back-to-back set against Milwaukee and Washington on the schedule for Friday/Saturday after that contest.
