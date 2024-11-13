Clarke is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to left toe soreness.
Clarke is in danger of missing his first game of the season Wednesday due to a toe injury. If Clarke is unable to suit up against Los Angeles, Santi Aldama, Zach Edey and Jay Huff are candidates to receive increased playing time.
