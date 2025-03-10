Clarke is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns with right knee soreness.
The Grizzlies are already thin in the frontcourt with Jaren Jackson (ankle) and Santi Aldama (calf) sidelined. If Clarke is unable to give it a go, GG Jackson could offer a lot of streaming appeal for the Grizzlies for his offensive upside.
